BPSC exam row: Protestors block roads, burn effigies

They gathered near Patna Science College and attempted to stop vehicles to enforce the bandh

A ‘Bihar Bandh’ has been called by MP Pappu Yadav. Pic/PTI

Supporters of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav staged demonstrations across Patna as part of a ‘Bihar Bandh’ to protest alleged irregularities in the recently held Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, disrupting traffic movement in several areas of the capital city.

They gathered near Patna Science College and attempted to stop vehicles to enforce the bandh. Yadav’s supporters also burnt effigies of top officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission on Ashok Rajpath, demanding cancellation of the combined competitive exam held on December 13 last year.

“Adequate security personnel have been deployed at different locations in the city to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. As of now, things are completely under control,” Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor has also been observing a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of the December 13 examination.

