The convict, a neighbour of the victim, was someone she trusted and referred to as 'uncle.' The child born from the assault has since been placed for adoption.

Representation pic

Listen to this article "Breached trust": Delhi Court awards life sentence to man for raping minor neighbour x 00:00

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl. The case was registered under the POCSO Act at Nihal Vihar Police Station in 2024. The convict, a neighbour of the victim, was someone she trusted and referred to as 'uncle.' The child born from the assault has since been placed for adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The convict did not care that the victim used to call him 'uncle' or that she was his neighbour's daughter. In our Indian culture, when parents go somewhere, they ask their neighbours to take care of their children. The convict has betrayed and breached that trust," the court said in the order.

Special Judge (POCSO) Babita Puniya sentenced the convict to life imprisonment (for the remainder of his life) under section 6 of the POCSO Act. The Judge remarked, "In my considered view, the convict's conduct has rendered this offence more serious."

"For the offence punishable under section 6 of POCSO, he (Convict) is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000," the court ordered on March 10.

The court had convicted the accused on January 30, 2025, for the offence punishable under sections 5 (j) (ii) & (l) read with section 6 of the POCSO Act and section 376 (2) (n)/506 Part II IPC. No separate sentence for section 376 (Rape) has been awarded by the court.

The court observed, "The victim was an innocent, helpless 'child', who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour whom she used to call 'Uncle'; he abused his position of trust which he had as a neighbour in the life of the victim." The court has awarded compensation of Rs 19.5 lakh to the victim for her rehabilitation under the victim compensation scheme.

The prosecution had prayed for the strictest and severest sentence to be awarded to the convict. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) prayed that argued that the convict repeatedly raped the girl, but throughout the trial he denied his complicity in the crime and at no point of time did he show any remorse for his horrific act.

"Thus, according to learned Prosecutor, he should not be allowed back into the society keeping in view the interest of society which demands that wanton criminal acts as displayed by the convict should be punished proportionately," the court noted the submissions of SPP.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused prayed for leniency in awarding the punishment. It was submitted that the convict is a young man aged about 35. He is the sole bread earner of his family, which consists of an old mother, a wife, and two minor children. He is illiterate, belongs to the lower strata of society and is a first-time offender without any criminal history.

The court rejected the contention of the defence counsel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever