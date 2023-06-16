Breaking News
2 dead, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

Updated on: 16 June,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Narsinghpur
mid-day online correspondent |

On Friday, two persons were killed and 10 others injured when their bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

Representative image

On Friday, two persons were killed and 10 others injured when their bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur.


The road accident took place when the bus was on its way to Indore from Satna.


The deceased have been identified as Sukhendra Vishwakarma (45) and Raju (25). Both were working as a helper in the bus.


"The 10 injured persons have been hospitalised," Suatala police station in charge Jyoti Dixit said.

(with inputs from PTI)

