2 dead, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

On Friday, two persons were killed and 10 others injured when their bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur.

The road accident took place when the bus was on its way to Indore from Satna.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhendra Vishwakarma (45) and Raju (25). Both were working as a helper in the bus.

"The 10 injured persons have been hospitalised," Suatala police station in charge Jyoti Dixit said.

(with inputs from PTI)