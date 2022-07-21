Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting for Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi celebrations
Congress holds protest near Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth summoned by Bengaluru Police
BREAKING: Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > News > India News > Article > BREAKING Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls

BREAKING: Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls

Updated on: 21 July,2022 08:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18

BREAKING: Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls

Droupadi Murmu. Pic/PTI


The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.

Returning Officer P C Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.


In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes.

Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Droupadi Murmu, the strong runner NDA candidate for presidential polls

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK