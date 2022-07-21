BREAKING: Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18

Droupadi Murmu. Pic/PTI

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

Returning Officer P C Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.

In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes.

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha concedes defeat, congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her victory in presidential poll — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2022

Every Indian hopes Droupadi Murmu functions as 'Custodian of the Constitution' without fear or favour: Yashwant Sinha — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2022

Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.

Rajnath Singh congratulates Droupadi Murmu on impressive win in presidential poll, says it's proof of Indian democracy's strength — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2022

