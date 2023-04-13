Gangster Atiq's son Asad, another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in 'encounter'

According to UP STF, the deceased accused were carrying "a reward of Rupees five lakhs each"

Atiq's son Asad. Pic/Twitter (Altered by mid-day)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task force on Thursday claimed that Asad, the son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and another accused in Umesh Pal murder case were killed in encounter. The UP STF mentioned another accused as Ghulam, son of Maksudan.

According to UP STF, the deceased accused were carrying "a reward of Rupees five lakhs each"

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam (S/o Maksudan), both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," ANI quoted UP STF as saying.

Umesh Pal and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead in February outside his home in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. Another security personnel Raghvendra Singh, who was injured in the attack, was admitted to SRN Hospital in critical condition and was referred to Lucknow on Sunday.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmad, his wife among 5 booked in forgery case linked to Umesh Pal's murder

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station (in Prayagraj) against gangster-turned politiciam Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others. Both Atiq and Ashraf were arrested by authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had vowed to destroy the mafias after the opposition Samajwadi Party had questioned the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the killing.