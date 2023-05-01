Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BREAKING Major fire guts three shops on Pune Satara Road 2 injured

BREAKING: Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured

Updated on: 01 May,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

Top

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road

BREAKING: Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
BREAKING: Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured
x
00:00

Two persons have been injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops, fire department officials said.


According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road.



On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.


Further, according to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further and wreak major damage to the shops.

The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store.

The fire is under control, officials added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india India news maharashtra satara pune

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK