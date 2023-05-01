According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article BREAKING: Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured x 00:00

Two persons have been injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops, fire department officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road.

On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further, according to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further and wreak major damage to the shops.

The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store.

The fire is under control, officials added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.