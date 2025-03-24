As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, making the region susceptible to aftershocks. Earlier, as well an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Tibet on March 15th. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Tibet

Listen to this article 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet x 00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet on Monday as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, making the region susceptible to aftershocks. Earlier, as well an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Tibet on March 15th. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.



According to the National Center for Seismology, On March 13, three earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 4.3 struck Tibet



Shallow earthquakes like this one are strictly dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release as they are closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Tibetan Plateau is recognized for its seismic activity, which results from tectonic plate collisions.



Nepal and Tibet regions lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result. As per Al Jazeera's report, the region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peak

"Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur," seismologist and geophysicis Marianne Karplus, told Al Jazeera.



"The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes," Karplus, who is a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told Al Jazeera. (ANI)



(With ANI inputs)