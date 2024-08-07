According to officials, the bridge was used for Goa-bound traffic after the construction of a new one a decade back

An old bridge across Kali river in Uttara Kannada district collapsed in the small hours of Wednesday, resulting in heavy traffic along national highway 66, connecting Goa to Karnataka, reported news agency PTI.

A large portion of the bridge near here caved in at around 1.30 am when a truck was crossing it, leaving the driver of the vehicle injured as he fell into the Kali river, Karwar police said, reported PTI.

According to officials, the bridge was used for Goa-bound traffic after the construction of a new one a decade back, reported PTI.

The injured truck driver has been identified as Bala Murugan from Tamil Nadu, reported PTI.

The truck en route to Karwar fell into the water, police said, adding the night patrol team alerted the higher police officials.

"Our night patrolling team noticed the collapsed bridge and alerted the control room. There was a truck in the Kali river and the injured driver was on top of the vehicle. The local fishermen along with our team managed to rescue the driver," Superintendent of Police (Karwar) M Narayana said, reported PTI.

"He is admitted to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital. The truck driver is stated to be stable and is recovering," he said, reported PTI.

Traffic on the new bridge was stopped for some time following the incident. Later, vehicles, except heavy ones, were allowed to pass through, the Karwar police said, reported PTI.

Traffic movement on the new bridge was restricted as the Karnataka authorities were checking its stability after the collapse of the old bridge, Goa's Canacona police station in-charge Harish Raut Desai said.

An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, authorities in neighbouring Karnataka on Wednesday ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to check stability of the new Kali river bridge after an old bridge on the water body collapsed, reported PTI.

Uttar Kannada District Magistrate Lakshmi Priya K said it has been brought to the notice that the old Kali river bridge connecting Karwar and Sadashivgad collapsed at 1.30 am on Wednesday.

She ordered the NHAI officials concerned to verify and report stability of the new Kali river bridge connecting Karwar and Sadashivgad.

A stability report must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday, she said.

(With inputs from PTI)