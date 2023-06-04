British Foreign Secretary expresses condolences with victim families of Odisha train accident

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident that left over 280 people dead

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident that left over 280 people dead.

“Tragic news of the train crash in India. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. My thoughts are with the survivors and emergency services,” said Cleverly.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK Foreign Office Minister for South Asia who has just returned from a visit to India, also took to social media over the weekend to express his solidarity.

“Distressing scenes and reports from #OdishaTrainAccident in #India which has already claimed the lives of close to 300 people and with many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted as well as the emergency teams working on this tragic accident (SIC),” tweeted Lord Ahmad.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent a message of support to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the wake of the Odisha train tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with @NarendraModi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha,” Sunak tweeted on Saturday evening.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond,” he said.

Also read: Odisha train tragedy: 288 dead, 803 injured

The Indian High Commission in London on Saturday cancelled a special reception planned for the visiting Indian cricket team in the UK for the World Test Championship final against Australia starting next week.

The train accident in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. The accident on Friday left over 280 people dead and more than 1,100 others injured. (With inputs from PTI)