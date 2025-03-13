A British woman was allegedly raped and molested at a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area. Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident and have informed the British High Commission.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article British woman allegedly raped and molested at Delhi hotel; two arrested x 00:00

A British woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, according to an official statement on Thursday. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident, which reportedly took place on Tuesday. The British High Commission has been informed about the matter, as per PTI reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, the British national had established contact with one of the accused, identified as Kailash, through a social media platform around a month and a half ago. The two had been communicating regularly since then. Kailash, a 24-year-old resident of east Delhi, struggled with English and reportedly used a translation application to communicate with the woman, police said.

The woman had allegedly travelled from Goa to Delhi to meet Kailash after their conversations on social media. Upon arriving in Delhi, she booked a room at a hotel in Mahipalpur where the incident allegedly took place.

As per PTI, the woman was first molested by a member of the hotel’s housekeeping staff while in the lift. A senior police official stated that the situation escalated when Kailash later allegedly raped her in the hotel room. The victim claimed that she had willingly met Kailash, but the situation turned aggressive and non-consensual during their encounter.

Following the incident, the woman approached the local authorities and filed a complaint. Police promptly launched an investigation and arrested Kailash along with the housekeeping staff involved in the molestation incident. A senior officer confirmed that the police have obtained CCTV footage from the hotel to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather evidence to support the case.

Officials further revealed that Kailash’s communication challenges due to language barriers were a factor in the initial exchanges between the two. Despite the language difficulties, they had made plans to meet in Delhi. When the woman arrived at the hotel, Kailash allegedly took advantage of the situation, resulting in the alleged assault.

The British High Commission has been notified about the incident, and the victim is reportedly receiving support and assistance. Police have stated that a detailed investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

(With inputs from PTI)