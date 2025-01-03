BSF allowing infiltrators to enter India: Mamata Banerjee

There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of letting infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India and charged the BSF with trying to destabilise the state. Banerjee said she could sense a “blueprint of the central government” behind this attitude of the BSF”.

“We have got information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra and several other bordering areas. The BSF is also torturing people and trying to destabilise the state,” she said at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat.

“There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh,” she said.

