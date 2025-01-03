Breaking News
BSF allowing infiltrators to enter India Mamata Banerjee

BSF allowing infiltrators to enter India: Mamata Banerjee

03 January,2025  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of letting infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India and charged the BSF with trying to destabilise the state. Banerjee said she could sense a “blueprint of the central government” behind this attitude of the BSF”.


“We have got information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra and several other bordering areas. The BSF is also torturing people and trying to destabilise the state,” she said at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat.


“There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh,” she said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

