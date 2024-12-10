Breaking News
BSF conducts three separate operations, arrests foreign nationals

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Agartala
ANI |

The girl is a resident of Chandpur village under Kulaura Police station in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.

BSF conducts three separate operations, arrests foreign nationals

Representation pic

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, officials said. In a separate operation, a Nigerian national was also nabbed for trying to "exfiltrate to Bangladesh," the BSF said in a statement on Monday. Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF laid down a special ambush at Kaiyedhepa in the Sepahijala district of Tripura, where they arrested a Nigerian national Maxwel Nweke (34). Nweke for moving suspiciously along the Indo-Bangladesh border road and trying to exfiltrate to the neighbouring country, the statement said.


The BSF further arrested an Indian national named Suraj Prasad, a resident of Amtoli in West Tripura district, who is a listed tout, on the basis of information provided by the Nigerian national. He was fleeing the spot on a motorcycle. In another operation, BSF personnel arrested a 15-year-old Bangladeshi girl from Mangroli in north Tripura district. She was attempting to infiltrate into India by crossing the border fence. The girl is a resident of Chandpur village under Kulaura Police station in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.


In a separate operation, two individuals from Bangladesh who were trying to visit Kolkata in West Bengal via train, were nabbed. Both are residents of Begerhat district in Bangladesh. The police said that the detained individuals were accompanied by two children, Md Isha Polan (3) and Maryam Polan (1). The operation, based on secret information, was carried out jointly by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies.


The detained individuals, identified as Tahidul Polan (26) and Rajifa Begum (19) from Bangladesh's Bagerhat, allegedly entered India illegally and were planning to travel to Kolkata in West Bengal via train, preliminary interrogation by the police revealed. The detainees were questioned at Agartala by GRP after which the authorities suspect that more individuals connected to this case might be arrested. A case has been registered at Agartala GRP station, and the Bangladeshi nationals will be presented before the court on December 10. The BSF has intensified its operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border crimes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

