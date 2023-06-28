BSF must be impartial; BJP govt will go soon, says Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the panchayat elections, Banerjee said the BSF must work impartially as the BJP “may not be in power tomorrow”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File pic/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre will last for six more months as the Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March next year. Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the panchayat elections, Banerjee said the BSF must work impartially as the BJP “may not be in power tomorrow”.

“The next Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March next year. The tenure of the BJP government is just six months. Sensing defeat, the BJP is not trying to lobby various groups and communities,” she claimed. The last Lok Sabha elections were held in April-May 2019.

Referring to the alleged shooting of villagers by the BSF last year, whom the border force claimed as smugglers, the CM said, “They must not engage in atrocities. Kin of those who died in BSF firing will get jobs as home guards and Rs 2 lakh assistance. This is not a new decision and it has been our norm.”

On Monday, she had accused the BSF of intimidating voters in the bordering areas on behalf of the BJP, prompting a strong response from the border-guarding force, which dubbed the allegation as “far from the truth”.

