BSF nab 4 Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura for trying to illegally cross border

BSF nab 4 Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura for trying to illegally cross border

Updated on: 03 March,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Agartala
ANI |

In the first instance, the BSF detained four people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, while they were trying to illegally cross into India

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested nine people, including four Bangladeshi nationals, in two separate instances in Tripura on Sunday. In the first instance, the BSF detained four people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, while they were trying to illegally cross into India.


The four arrested persons have been identified as Daduni Chakma. and Nandini Chakama, resident of Nutan Bazar, South Tripura district, and Bimal Chakma and Sushil Chakma are residents of Khagracheri in Bangladesh. In a separate incident, a BSF patrolling team detained five people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, while they were illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh international border.


In another input-based operation in the area of BOP Dyke VIII, at about 1730 hrs, the patrol party observed the unusual movement of five persons and apprehended them while crossing the IB. Later, two of them were identified as BD nationals and the rest as Indian. The Bangladeshi nationals identified as Mongkrajai Marma Khagrachari, Brisha Moni Chakma are residents of Khagracheri in Bangladesh, while Punna Lal Chakma, Twoingnu Mog, and Skiro Chakma are residents of Gandacherra in Tripura's Dhalai district.


Further details awaited.

