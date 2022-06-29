BSF, Pak Rangers Field Commanders Meet Along IB In Rajasthan

The meeting was held on Tuesday at Munabao in Barmer district of the state

A ground commander-level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at Munabao in the Barmer district of the state.

The Indian side was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant G L Meena and the other side was headed by Lt Col Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers.

"Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at the local commander (battalion) level," the spokesperson said.

The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along with Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the country's western flank.





