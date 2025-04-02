BSF, Punjab Police seize 492 grams of heroin near Amritsar

According to the officials, the search culminated at about 08:30 am and recovered one packet of suspected heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered over 492 grams of heroin from the village Dhariwal of Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday. "On April 1, 2025, based on a specific information regarding presence of a suspected packet in border area of district Amritsar, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the Border Security Force stated on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the search culminated at about 08:30 am and recovered one packet of suspected heroin. "The search culminated at about 08:30 am, leading to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 492 Grams) alongwith some medicines wrapped in transparent tape with 03 illumination strips and 01 steel ring attached to the packet. This recovery took place near a cattle shed adjacent to the village Dhariwal of district Amritsar," it added.

The operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up actions by BSF and Punjab Police, which thwarted yet another attempt of the narco-syndicate to smuggle drugs in Punjab. Earlier, on March 22, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police seized suspected heroin and opium during a raid in a border village of the Ferozepur district.

According to an official statement, acting on specific intelligence inputs provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, the team conducted a raid at a suspected house in Gatti Rajoke village, leading to the recovery of two packets of suspected heroin (gross weight: 1.076 kg) and one packet of suspected opium (gross weight: 2.192 kg). The recovered packets were wrapped with adhesive tape and had improvised metal rings attached, suggesting that they were airdropped using drones from across the border.

