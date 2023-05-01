BSF informed that on Sunday at about 11:55 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering Indian territory from Pakistan

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article BSF recovers 2.5 kg heroin dropped by drone near Pakistan border in Punjab x 00:00

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on late Sunday night recovered 2.5 kg of heroin dropped by a drone, which had entered Indian territory from the Pakistan side, near Setha Wala village in Ferozepur district.

In a statement, BSF informed that on Sunday at about 11:55 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering Indian territory from Pakistan.

Also Read: 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana: Police

The troops observed a blinking light, heard a drone, and the sound of something being dropped in the farming field on the outskirts of the Village, the statement further said.

During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a big packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing three packets of heroin, two sparkling balls and a luminous blue LED bulb with a battery, which was also found attached to the consignment. The gross weight of the three packets of heroin is approximately 2.5 Kg, BSF said in the statement.

"The vigilant BSF troop have foiled another nefarious attempt of drug smuggling from the Pakistan side," said a senior BSF officer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.