BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab's Amritsar

BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Updated on: 03 November,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Punjab
ANI |

Based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, the troops foiled the attempt of drone smuggling through the border.

BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops has recovered a small drone from Kamirpura village, a border area of Amritsar on Saturday, said a release from BSF. After receiving a specific intelligence, BSF troops launched a search operation in the suspected area and at about 5.50 pm, they recovered a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to Kamirpura village in Amritsar.


The press release said, "On Nov 2, in the evening hours, acting on information of BSF intelligence wing about presence of a drone in the border area of Amritsar district, BSF troops launched a search operation in the suspected area. At about 05:50 pm, BSF troops successfully recovered 1 small drone from a farming field adjacent to village- Kamirpura, in district Amritsar. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic."


Earlier on November 1, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two drones and one packet of suspected heroin at three different places in the border area of district Amritsar. Based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, the troops foiled the attempt of drone smuggling through the border.


According to an official statement, one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 570 Grams) was recovered by BSF troops during the night hours of October 31 at about 11:15 pm from a harvested paddy field adjacent to the village- Pulmoran of Amritsar district. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a steel ring and an illuminating strip were also found attached to the packet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

