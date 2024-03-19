Breaking News
BSP Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

Updated on: 19 March,2024 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Voting for India's Lok Sabha elections 2024, will take place in seven stages from April 19 to June 1. Check the candidates fielded by BSP across states

BSP Supremo Mayawati. File Pic

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a prominent political party in India that promotes social justice and the empowerment of marginalised populations. The BSP was founded in 1984 by Kanshi Ram, a social reformer, and has since been led by famous figures such as Mayawati. It largely promotes the concerns of Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes.


The party's ideology is based on the concept of "Bahujan," which includes the majority of India's population but excludes the elite minority. The BSP has been important, particularly in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where it has formed governments and wielded enormous political power. With its elephant symbol, the BSP continues to advocate for the empowerment and representation of marginalised minorities in Indian politics.


BSP supremo Mayawati announced that the party will be contesting solo in Uttar Pradesh however some reports stated that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is open to post-poll agreements. 


Mayawati, also known as the "Dalit Queen," is a renowned BSP leader who has spent many terms as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. She has helped shape the party's ideas and methods, fighting for social justice and the empowerment of marginalised groups in society.

Lok Sabha Seats Won in 2019 Elections

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party ran in some states as part of an alliance and in others on its alone. While the BSP's performance varied by region, it was able to secure 10 Lok Sabha seats, including:

1. Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): The BSP won the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is a stronghold for the party because of its emphasis on Dalit empowerment and representation.

2. Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh): The BSP won another big victory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency, consolidating its stronghold in the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Candidates

India will soon elect new lawmakers to the Lower House as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 approach. Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven stages, beginning on April 19 and ending on June 1. Check state-wise candidates fielded by BSP:

 

Sr no

Constituency

Candidate Name

 

 

 

State

Uttar Pradesh

 

 

Baghpat

Praveen Bainsla

 

Meerut

Debabrata Tyagi  

 

Akbarpur

Rajesh Dwivedi

 

Kanpur

Kuldeep Bhadauria

 

Agra

Pooja Amrohi

 

Ayodhya

Sachchidanand Pandey

 

Amroha

Dr. Mujahid Hussain

 

Moradabad

Irfan Saifi

 

Saharanpur

Majid Ali

 

Pilibhit

Anish Ahmed Khan alias Phool Babu

 

Unnao

Ashok Pandey

 

Muzaffarnagar

Dayaram Prajapati

 

 

 

State

Tamil Nadu (prelimnary)

 

 

 

 

 

Chennai North

E. Iqbal

 

Chennai South

G. Prakash Robert

 

Chennai Central

M. Samaran

 

Sriperumbudur

K. Prabhakaran

 

Kanchipuram (SC)

S. Ilayaraja

 

Arakkonam

D. Pandian

 

Vellore

K. Jayamani

 

Dharmapuri

R. Hari

 

Kallakurichi

N. Jeevanraj

 

Salem

S. Murali

 

Erode

P. Eswaran

 

Tiruppur

V. Palani

 

Nilgiris

A. Ganesamoorthi

 

Karur

A. Athikrishnan

 

Coimbatore

K. Velmurugan

 

Dindigul

S. Nachimuthu

 

Mayiladuthurai

T. Elanchizyan

 

Nagappattinam

J. Jegathish

 

Thanjavur

A. Jayapal

 

Sivagangai

R. Ranjithkumar

 

Madurai

T. Ramarpandi

 

Virudhunagar

K. Suresh

 

Tuticorin

A. Manikkaraj

 

Kanyakumari

G. Vijayan

 

Ramanathapuram

N. Sivanandham

 

2024 lok sabha elections mayawati bahujan samaj party India news national news
