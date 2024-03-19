BSP Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

Voting for India's Lok Sabha elections 2024, will take place in seven stages from April 19 to June 1. Check the candidates fielded by BSP across states

BSP Supremo Mayawati. File Pic

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a prominent political party in India that promotes social justice and the empowerment of marginalised populations. The BSP was founded in 1984 by Kanshi Ram, a social reformer, and has since been led by famous figures such as Mayawati. It largely promotes the concerns of Dalits, Adivasis, and Other Backward Classes.

The party's ideology is based on the concept of "Bahujan," which includes the majority of India's population but excludes the elite minority. The BSP has been important, particularly in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where it has formed governments and wielded enormous political power. With its elephant symbol, the BSP continues to advocate for the empowerment and representation of marginalised minorities in Indian politics.

BSP supremo Mayawati announced that the party will be contesting solo in Uttar Pradesh however some reports stated that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is open to post-poll agreements.

Mayawati, also known as the "Dalit Queen," is a renowned BSP leader who has spent many terms as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. She has helped shape the party's ideas and methods, fighting for social justice and the empowerment of marginalised groups in society.

Lok Sabha Seats Won in 2019 Elections

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party ran in some states as part of an alliance and in others on its alone. While the BSP's performance varied by region, it was able to secure 10 Lok Sabha seats, including:

1. Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): The BSP won the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is a stronghold for the party because of its emphasis on Dalit empowerment and representation.

2. Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh): The BSP won another big victory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency, consolidating its stronghold in the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Candidates

India will soon elect new lawmakers to the Lower House as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 approach. Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven stages, beginning on April 19 and ending on June 1. Check state-wise candidates fielded by BSP:

Sr no Constituency Candidate Name State Uttar Pradesh Baghpat Praveen Bainsla Meerut Debabrata Tyagi Akbarpur Rajesh Dwivedi Kanpur Kuldeep Bhadauria Agra Pooja Amrohi Ayodhya Sachchidanand Pandey Amroha Dr. Mujahid Hussain Moradabad Irfan Saifi Saharanpur Majid Ali Pilibhit Anish Ahmed Khan alias Phool Babu Unnao Ashok Pandey Muzaffarnagar Dayaram Prajapati State Tamil Nadu (prelimnary) Chennai North E. Iqbal Chennai South G. Prakash Robert Chennai Central M. Samaran Sriperumbudur K. Prabhakaran Kanchipuram (SC) S. Ilayaraja Arakkonam D. Pandian Vellore K. Jayamani Dharmapuri R. Hari Kallakurichi N. Jeevanraj Salem S. Murali Erode P. Eswaran Tiruppur V. Palani Nilgiris A. Ganesamoorthi Karur A. Athikrishnan Coimbatore K. Velmurugan Dindigul S. Nachimuthu Mayiladuthurai T. Elanchizyan Nagappattinam J. Jegathish Thanjavur A. Jayapal Sivagangai R. Ranjithkumar Madurai T. Ramarpandi Virudhunagar K. Suresh Tuticorin A. Manikkaraj Kanyakumari G. Vijayan Ramanathapuram N. Sivanandham