BSP leader murder suspect shot dead in TN

BSP leader murder suspect shot dead in TN

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

When the accused, K Thiruvengadam, was taken by sleuths to a location in north Chennai as part of investigation to unearth weapons concealed in a spot, he assaulted a policeman and tried to escape and he was shot at by a police officer.

BSP leader murder suspect shot dead in TN

Police personnel after a key accused was shot dead. Pic/PTI

A key accused in the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong was shot dead here on Sunday after he attempted to assault police personnel and flee from custody, police said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


