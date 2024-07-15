BSP leader murder suspect shot dead in TN

When the accused, K Thiruvengadam, was taken by sleuths to a location in north Chennai as part of investigation to unearth weapons concealed in a spot, he assaulted a policeman and tried to escape and he was shot at by a police officer.

Police personnel after a key accused was shot dead. Pic/PTI

A key accused in the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong was shot dead here on Sunday after he attempted to assault police personnel and flee from custody, police said.

