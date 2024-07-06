Party Chief Mayawati condemned the BSP leader's killing, demanding the state government "punish the guilty".

A day after K Armstrong, the President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu, was savagely hacked to death, chaos broke out in Chennai. On Saturday, party members gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary, where Armstrong's body is being prepared for autopsy.

The atmosphere outside the mortuary was tense as BSP leaders and supporters protested, seeking to break through barricades to access the hospital grounds, while police attempted to manage the situation. Protesters also held a 'road roko' protest over the BSP leader's killing.

BSP cadre urged the arrest of the perpetrators and an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They also demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin's resignation. The demonstration created a traffic bottleneck on Poonamallee High Road, preventing vehicular movement.

Armstrong was hacked to death by unknown men outside his home in Perambur, Chennai. BSP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy attacked Chief Minister Stalin, demanding his resignation and criticising the government for failing to reduce crime.

Thirupathy, speaking about the BSP leader's killing stated, "The old Madras is becoming a city of murders. Anti-social groups hired gangs and even hired police continue to murder and hack individuals to death across the state. This is primarily due to the drug syndicate. To avoid such incidents, the government must grant the police complete authority."

He went on to say, "If the CM cannot control this mess, he must resign."

CM Stalin expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to Armstrong's family. On social media platform X, he wrote, "Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police have arrested those involved in the murder overnight. I convey my deepest condolences to Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends, and I have ordered the police to expedite the case and bring the culprits to justice."

Chennai police have arrested eight suspects and formed a special team to investigate the BSP leader's killing.

The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 5, 2024

She wrote on X, "The gruesome killing of Mr K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty."