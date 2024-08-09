Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 80 dies championed Bengals industrial push

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 80, dies; championed Bengal’s industrial push

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  kolkata
Agencies |

Top

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of Bhattacharjee.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 80, dies; championed Bengal’s industrial push

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Listen to this article
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 80, dies; championed Bengal’s industrial push
x
00:00

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, known for his efforts to bring industry to state, died on Thursday at his home following old age-related ailments.


The former CM was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana who underwent gender change surgery. The veteran CPI(M) leader who had pledged his body for medical research, will be taken to a hospital after people pay their last respects to him on Friday, the party’s state secretary Mohd Salim said.



PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of Bhattacharjee. “He was a political stalwart who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X. 


Bhattacharjee died at 8.30 am in his two-room apartment where he kept himself confined, rarely making public appearances, after losing the 2011 assembly elections that also brought an end to the 34-year-long Left Front government in the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news kolkata west bengal india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK