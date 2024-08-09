PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of Bhattacharjee.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Listen to this article Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 80, dies; championed Bengal’s industrial push x 00:00

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, known for his efforts to bring industry to state, died on Thursday at his home following old age-related ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former CM was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana who underwent gender change surgery. The veteran CPI(M) leader who had pledged his body for medical research, will be taken to a hospital after people pay their last respects to him on Friday, the party’s state secretary Mohd Salim said.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of Bhattacharjee. “He was a political stalwart who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X.

Bhattacharjee died at 8.30 am in his two-room apartment where he kept himself confined, rarely making public appearances, after losing the 2011 assembly elections that also brought an end to the 34-year-long Left Front government in the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever