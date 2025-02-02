Breaking News
Budget 2025: AI, infra push at 5 new IITs

Updated on: 02 February,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

While the Higher Education department has been allocated an amount of Rs 50,067 crore, the school education department has received Rs 78,572 crore.

Representation pic

Infrastructure expansion at the five new IITs to accommodate 6,500 more students and an allocation of Rs 500 crore to set up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education, these are among the big announcements for the education sector in the 2025-26 budget. The Ministry of Education has been allocated more than Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, higher than the revised estimate of Rs 1.14 lakh crore in 2024-25.


While the Higher Education department has been allocated an amount of Rs 50,067 crore, the school education department has received Rs 78,572 crore. FM Sitharaman also said the government will launch 'Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak' scheme to provide digital form of Indian language books for schools and higher education.


She announced the government will create additional infrastructure at five IITs and expand IIT Patna. The announcement to expand IIT Patna comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls due later this year. The five new IITs are at Jammu, Bhilai, Dharwad, Palakkad and Tirupati.


