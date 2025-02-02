Budget 2025: Sensex, Nifty fall flat

The markets were open on Saturday due to the presentation of the Union Budget.

Industrialists watch the live telecast of Union Budget 2025 at Bihar Industries Association in Patna on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note in a special trading session on Saturday as investors saw little coming in from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for retail investors and the overall markets in the Union Budget.

But, buying in consumption-related sectors after Sitharaman exempted annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax and rejigged tax slabs as part of her reformist Budget prevented any major fall in the markets. The markets were open on Saturday due to the presentation of the Union Budget.

In a day market with heavy volatility, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex eked out a marginal gain of 5.39 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 77,505.96. During the day, it hit a high of 77,899.05 and a low of 77,006.47, gyrating 892.58 points. The NSE Nifty dipped 26.25 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 23,482.15. Intra-day, the benchmark scaled a high of 23,632.45 and a low of 23,318.30.

