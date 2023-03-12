Breaking News
Budget session of Parliament to resume on March 13

Updated on: 12 March,2023 01:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to reports, 35 bills are pending in both the Houses

Budget session of Parliament to resume on March 13

Parliament. File Pic


The Budget session of Parliament will resume from Monday and the opposition is preparing to corner the central government on various issues, including Hindenburg report on Adani, inflation and hike in petroleum product prices and growing unemployment.


According to reports, 35 bills are pending in both the Houses.



The issue of Rahul Gandhi's statement in the UK will also be a point of clash between the opposition and Centre. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has already hit out on the Congress leaders. However, he has called a meeting of the floor leaders on Sunday.


Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking in foreign land and said that it was ironic and painful.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress chief whip has issued a statement, and said, "Chairman, however, is an umpire, a referee, a friend, philosopher and guide to all. He cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation. History measures leaders not on the zealousness with which they defended their party, but the dignity with which they performed their roles in the service of the people."

The second leg of the Session will have a total of 17 sittings and will continue till April 6.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

