Building India of dreams of Bapu, Sardar Patel, says PM Modi on 8 years of NDA government

PM Modi on May 28 inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Highlighting the welfare works done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre in the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 said in the last eight years no such thing was done even by mistake so that any citizen of the country has to bow his head.

PM Modi on May 28 inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."

"These are your sanskaras, sanskaras of this holy land of revered Bapu and Sardar Patel that in 8 years no such a thing was done even by mistake so that any citizen of the country has to bow his head. No stone was left unturned in the service of the motherland," he said.

PM Modi said the government is running a campaign to make the facilities 100 per cent accessible to the citizens. He emphasised that there is no scope for corruption and discrimination ends when the goal is to provide facilities to every citizen.

"In 8 years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions," said the Prime Minister.

"When people's efforts connect with government efforts, our strength to serve increases This modern hospital (KDP Multispeciality Hospital) in Rajkot is a major example for this," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi also inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital. Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj.

It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will the Seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crores.

The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.