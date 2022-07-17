Bullet train drivers to get training on Jap simulators

It shall also be possible to conduct training for single driver, single conductor as well as collective training of driver, conductor and despatcher together on the simulators, they said.

Simulators (classroom type) for Driver Consoles. Pic/PTI

Drivers of India's bullet train will get specialised training from Japanese-made state-of-the-art simulators to learn how to drive high speed trains. The training simulators will help the drivers, conductors, instructors and train/rolling stock maintenance staff to understand the driving theory of high speed trains, officials at the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.

“The NHSRCL has issued a Letter of Acceptance for design, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of training simulators of HSR train to be used for training purpose in the HSR Training Institute of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) in Vadodara, Gujarat where a sample track is already installed for training purpose,” NHSRCL said.

