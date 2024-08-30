The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports that every 16 minutes a rape happens, which is quite disturbing and heart-shattering to even imagine this event

Representational Image

Key Highlights Share:





For the last few weeks, rape cases in India have been touching nerves of humanity NCRB reports that every 16 minutes a rape happens Netizens on social sites all are voicing their thoughts

For the last few weeks until now, the burgeoning rape cases in India have been touching the nerves of humanity. Today, the nation stands together, fighting and rallying for justice against the barbarous acts of uncivilised male factions faced by women over decades now. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports that every 16 minutes a rape happens, which is quite disturbing and heart-shattering to even imagine this event.