Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Updated on: 19 November,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  Pathanamthitta
PTI

Top

All the 44 pilgrims, travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials here said

Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Representational image


Over 20 people including a boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in this district on Saturday.


All the 44 pilgrims, travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials here said.



Three persons, including the eight-year old boy who suffered critical injuries were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College while 18 others were admitted to the general hospital here and the rest at the community health centre at nearby Perinadu, they said.


Police, Fire force personnel, motor vehicle department officials and the locals jointly coordinated a swift rescue mission, which reduced the gravity of the accident.

Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims.

She later said necessary treatment has been ensured for all those who suffered injuries.

Higher officials including District collector and District police chief also reached the spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

