CA exam dates rescheduled in view of Lok Sabha elections 2024: ICAI

Updated on: 20 March,2024 11:10 AM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

Polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Representative image

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled its exam dates in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to officials.


While the chartered accountant exams will be conducted in the month of May as decided earlier, the dates have been rejigged.


According to the revised schedule, the intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5 and 9. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7.


For Group 2, the intermediate course exam will be held on May 11, 15 and 17. Earlier, the exam was planned on May 9, 11 and 13.

For the final exams, the ICAI has announced May 2, 4 and 8 for Group 1 which was earlier scheduled on May 2, 4 and 6. For the Group 2, the exam will be held on May 10, 14 and 16 which was earlier supposed to be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12.

The decision to revise the exam timetable was taken after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2024 from April to June.

Polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.

"It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority," the ICAI said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi 2024 lok sabha elections India news national news
