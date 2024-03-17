Cabinet sends Lok Sabha poll dates to President Droupadi Murmu for notification

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic.

The government on Sunday is learnt to have initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu, reported news wire PTI.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19 for 102 seats. The candidates nomination process will begin with the issuance of the notification.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.

The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday morning recommended to the President to issue the notifications for the different phases, PTI reported quoting sources. As per procedures, the Election Commission sends the mandatory recommendation to the Union Law Ministry to notify the Lok Sabha election dates.

As per the report, under Section 14 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 the EC sends its recommendation to the government which requests the President to clear the notification of the poll dates. Based on the recommendation, the Law Ministry prepares a proposal for the Union Cabinet, which recommends to the President to approve the issuance of notifications for the different phases.

The Election Commission's recommendation on issuance of notifications is routed through the Union Cabinet as the President works on the aid and advice of the Union Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, to aware the voters, the Election Commission has launched a new mobile application called Know Your Candidate (KYC) that will enable voters to find out if any electoral candidate in their constituency has criminal antecedents. The application has been made available for download on both the Android and iOS platforms, the chief election commissioner informed.

(With PTI inputs)