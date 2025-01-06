The BJP has criticised Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government, accusing them of betraying Delhi’s people by spending Rs 33.66 crore on the renovation of the CM's residence during the pandemic, as revealed by the CAG report.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan launched a scathing attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, accusing him of betraying the trust of Delhi’s people, mismanaging public funds, and enabling corruption during his tenure.

The criticism follows an audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, which revealed that the cost of renovating the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence, dubbed the 'Sheesh Mahal,' amounted to Rs 33.66 crore.

According to ANI, Kesavan remarked, "Arvind Kejriwal has muffled the truth and degenerated into a discredited and dishonest 'Sheesh Mahal' man. He cannot cover up the frauds of the AAP government. The explosive CAG audit has exposed how ₹33.66 crore of taxpayers' money was squandered on this so-called Sheesh Mahal during the COVID-19 pandemic when citizens were struggling for survival."

Kesavan further accused Kejriwal and the AAP government of bankrupting Delhi, stating, "The AAP and Kejriwal have betrayed the people of Delhi, bankrupted the government, and benefitted from scams and scandals in what has been a decade of disaster."

The BJP spokesperson expressed confidence in his party’s prospects in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, asserting that voters would reject the AAP. He stated, "The people of Delhi are tired of this dubious, devious AAP government. The central schemes of the Prime Minister, aimed at improving lives, have been blocked by the AAP. Delhi has been derailed under their rule. In the coming elections, the people of Delhi will sweep AAP into the dustbin of history and bless the BJP with a mandate to restore Delhi's rightful place in India’s growth story as we march towards a developed Bharat."

The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, as per ANI reports, centres on allegations that Kejriwal’s government diverted public funds to renovate his official residence during the pandemic, a time when essential public development projects were put on hold. Critics argue that the extravagance of such spending starkly contrasts with the struggles faced by citizens during the crisis.

Kesavan concluded, "The betrayal is now clear. The people of Delhi deserve better, and they will respond with decisive action in the elections."

(With inputs from ANI)