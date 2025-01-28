Calcutta High Court reserves order on RG Kar case

The CBI claimed before the bench that only it has the right to move an appeal before the high court on the grounds of inadequacy of sentence since it was the investigation and prosecution agency of the case

Calcutta High Court. Representational Pic/iStock

The Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved its order on the admission of two appeals, one by the West Bengal government and the other by the CBI, challenging a trial court order which sentenced RG Kar hospital rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till death.

Both the CBI and the state government separately prayed for capital punishment (death) for the convict. The court's division bench, presided by Justice Debangsu Basak, heard both the state government and the CBI, who argued that the January 20 order of the Sealdah sessions court sentencing Roy, the sole convict in the crime, to life imprisonment till death was inadequate. The CBI claimed before the bench that only it has the right to move an appeal before the high court on the grounds of inadequacy of sentence since it was the investigation and prosecution agency of the case.

The state government argued that apart from the central agency, it too can move an appeal claiming inadequacy of sentence given by the trial court.

Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court here for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

