Calling entire Hindu community violent is very serious matter: PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock

Rahul Gandhi.

Lok Sabha on Monday saw an uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks pertaining to Hindu community with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Congress leader should apologise over his remarks, reported news agency ANI.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Rahul Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.

The Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message is about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said calling "the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter", reported ANI.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been "a systematic attack" on the idea of India, reported ANI.

"There has been a systematic and a full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed. ..I was attacked by the order of Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...," he alleged, reported ANI.

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions....All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said, reported ANI.

BJP members took strong objection to Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi and said connecting violence with any religion is wrong.

"The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn't know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise," Amit Shah said, reported ANI.

Rahul Gandhi also said the BJP is not the entire Hindu society, reported ANI.

"Narendra Modi is not entire Hindu society. BJP is not the entire Hindu society, RSS is not the entire society, this is not BJP's contract," Rahul Gandhi said, reported ANI.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that ministers were scared of greeting him in the presence of PM Modi, reported ANI.

The Prime Minister took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said democracy has taught him to take democracy seriously.

"Democracy and the Constitution have taught me that I need to take the Leader of Opposition seriously," PM Modi said, reported ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, who made his first speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also attacked the government over the Agniveer scheme.

