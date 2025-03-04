Breaking News
Calling someone Pakistani not an offence, holds SC

05 March,2025
Agencies

The February 11 court order said, “The appellant is accused of hurting the religious feelings of the informant by calling him ‘miyan-tiyan’ and ‘Pakistani’. 

Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday that using terms such as “miyan-tiyan” and “Pakistani” was not an offence of hurting religious sentiments, though made in poor taste.


A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma therefore discharged a man in a criminal case filed by a Urdu translator and acting clerk RTI in the sub-divisional office, Chas, in Jharkhand.


The February 11 court order said, “The appellant is accused of hurting the religious feelings of the informant by calling him ‘miyan-tiyan’ and ‘Pakistani’. 


Undoubtedly, the statements made are in poor taste. However, it does not amount to hurting the religious sentiments of the informant. 

Hence, we are of the opinion that the appellant shall also be discharged under Section 298 IPC.”

