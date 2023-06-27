Breaking News
"Can a country be run on two laws?..." PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code

Updated on: 27 June,2023 02:34 PM IST  |  Bhopal
ANI |

Top

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members

PM Modi (File Photo/PTI)

"Can a country be run on two laws?..." PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code
Batting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.


"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said in Bhopal today while addressing party workers under the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign.


The Prime Minister further said that people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code.


He said that appeasement politics had left many people behind, including the Pasmanda Muslims.

"Pasmanda Muslims have become a victim of politics. Some people are using the politics of appeasement to break the country. The BJP cadre should go and explain this to the Muslims and educate them so that they do not fall victim to such politics" PM Modi said.

"If they were really supportive of Muslims the Muslim brothers would not be poor or deprived...Supreme Court has also asked for the implementation of the UCC. But these people are hungry only for vote bank," Modi said accusing the Opposition in the country of employing vote-bank politics of appeasement.

The Prime Minister asked if the practice of triple talaq was inalienable from Islam then why was it not practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan?

"I feel that whoever is supporting triple talaq are doing vote bank politics of appeasement. They are doing injustice to our Muslim sisters for votes only. Some people think this issue concerns only women, but it's beyond this. Triple Talaq damages the entire family. If the practice was inalienable to the community, it would have not been removed from Muslim countries," PM Modi said.

"I was in Egypt a day before where almost 90 per cent of the population belong to the Sunni community. They had abolished Triple Talaq around 80-90 years ago. They did away with triple talaq 80-90 years ago. If Islam is a necessary tent of Islam, then why don't these countries have triple talaq? Why do Qatar, Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia not have the practice of triple talaq?" PM Modi said.

