Can BJP achieve its 370-plus seats target in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

In his Lok Sabha speech last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplified confidence in coming into power for the third consecutive time and set an ambitious target for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to win 370-plus seats and 400-plus seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Giving a war cry of ‘abki baar 400 paar', the ruling party workers across the country are leaving no stone unturned to achieve the target set by their supreme leader. But the question arises: can the BJP break its record in the upcoming Lok Sabha election battle? Political experts say it is unlikely considering the challenges in states where the BJP is in alliance.