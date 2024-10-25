Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Canada backstabbed us

‘Canada backstabbed us!’

Updated on: 25 October,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Top diplomat Sanjay Verma blasts Ottawa’s Khalistani ties, says extremists run crime racket under Canada’s nose

‘Canada backstabbed us!’

India’s recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma during an interview with PTI on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘Canada backstabbed us!’
x
00:00

Calling Canada’s behaviour “the pits”, India’s recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was back-stabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy.


In an unexpected downturn of relations, Verma was declared a “person of interest” by Canada last week in its investigation into the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been declared a Khalistani terrorist by India. Before Canada could take further action, New Delhi recalled Verma and five other diplomats. who were also similarly named.


“This is the pits. This is the most unprofessional approach to a bilateral relationship. There are diplomatic tools available in the hands of a diplomat. Those tools could have been used” instead of seeking to interrogate a country’s top envoy and other diplomats, Verma said in an interview to PTI Video recorded on Wednesday, his first after returning to India.


Verma also spoke about the genesis of the Khalistani movement in Canada, the support it has been getting from local politicians for electoral gains, and the kind of criminal activities they carry out in order to increase their numbers.

He said that extreme hard-line Khalistanis are only about 10,000 in number, and supporters amount to perhaps one lakh. “To get support they intimidate commons Sikhs there, including with threats such as ‘we know where your daughter is studying” Verma said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new delhi canada India-Canada Dispute Nijjar row India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK