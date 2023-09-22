Canada condemns online threats to Hindus, reiterates commitment to inclusivity and safety

The Canadian government has denounced an online video that calls for Hindu Canadians to leave the country, labeling it as offensive and hateful. Canada asserts that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation, or the incitement of fear have no place within its borders

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. File Pic/AFP

The video's circulation coincides with rising tensions between India and Canada, sparked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia. It's worth noting that India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India rejected Trudeau's accusations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated," and responded by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat in response to Ottawa's earlier expulsion of an Indian official related to the case.

Public Safety Canada, the department responsible for public safety, emergency management, national security, and emergency preparedness, has labeled the video as offensive and hateful, emphasizing that it goes against Canadian values and is an affront to all citizens.

In an official statement posted on X on Thursday night, the department stated, "There is no place in Canada for hate," adding, "Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us. We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities."

Indo-Canadian legislator Chandra Arya, a member of Prime Minister Trudeau's party, has previously expressed concern over the "glorification of terrorism" and hate crimes targeting Hindus in the name of "freedom of expression" in Canada.

"A few days back, Khalistan movement leader in Canada and the president of Sikhs for Justice, which organizes the so-called referendum, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun attacked Hindu Canadians, asking us to leave Canada and go back to India," Arya said.

He continued, "I have heard from many Hindu-Canadians who are fearful after this targeted attack. I urge Hindu-Canadians to stay calm but vigilant. Please report any incident of Hinduphobia to your local law enforcement agencies."

Arya noted that the Khalistan movement leader's aim is to provoke Hindu Canadians, causing division within the Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada.

Canada's Public Safety Minister, Dominic LeBlanc, emphasized that every Canadian deserves to feel safe in their communities. He said, "The circulation of an online hate video targeting Hindu Canadians runs contrary to the values we hold dear as Canadians. There is no place for acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear."

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan also expressed support for Hindu Canadians and Indians from all backgrounds, stating, "To Hindu Canadians and Indians from all backgrounds: Anyone who says you do not deserve to be safe & welcomed in your home does not embody the values of freedom and kindness we hold dear as Canadians. Do not let others delegitimize or question your place and love for Canada." (With inputs from PTI)