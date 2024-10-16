Canada links Bishnoi gang to Indian govt agents

Claims pro-Khalistan elements targeted in Canada

Justin Trudeau (centre), with FM Mélanie Joly (left) and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc during a press conference. Pic/PTI

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police alleged that the Bishnoi gang is connected to the agents of the Indian government, which is targeting the South Asian community specifically “pro-Khalistani elements” in the country. The remarks were made during a press conference by RCMP Commissioner Mike Duhene and his deputy, Brigitte Gauvin in Ottawa on Monday, hours after India announced the expulsion of six members of the Canadian high commission in Delhi.

On being asked if India is targeting the Sikh community in Canada, Gauvin said, “It is targeting the South Asian community... but they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada...members of the pro-Khalistan movement. What we have seen, from an RCMP perspective, is that they use organised crime elements,” she added.



PM Narendra Modi with Candadian PM Justin Trudeau in 2022. Pic/PTI

“It has been publicly attributed and claimed by one organised crime group in particular which is the Bishnoi group here in Canada. We believe the group is connected to agents of the Government of India.” However, investigation agencies in India have linked Lawrence Bishnoi to several crimes in India. The RCMP's comments came on a day India expelled six Canadian diplomats on Monday and announced that it is withdrawing its High Commissioner in Canada, after dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to a probe into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Agencies

India using organised crime: Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of choosing to use its diplomats and organised crime to attack its citizens and make them feel unsafe on their soil.“I believe India has made a monumental mistake by choosing to use their diplomats and organised crime to attack Canadians.”

Everything on table: Canada on sanctions

Hinting at the possibility of sanctions against India following the diplomatic row over the killing of a pro-Khalistani leader, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said that “everything is on the table.” Joly said the evidence collected by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was the basis for the decision to expel Indian diplomats.

India rejects Trudeau’s charges

India on Tuesday rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that India was engaging in activities, including carrying out covert operations targeting Canadian nationals in his country. “Canadian PM Trudeau’s press conference yesterday was the same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons,” said a source. The sources said the assertions by Canadian officials that Canada presented credible evidence to India in the Nijjar case is simply not true.

