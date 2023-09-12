Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation are expected to depart from the national capital on Tuesday afternoon as the technical issue with his aircraft has been resolved

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Canadian PM, delegation to leave this afternoon; tech issue with aircraft resolved x 00:00

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation are expected to depart from the national capital on Tuesday afternoon as the technical issue with his aircraft has been resolved.

In a statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said the plane has been cleared to fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to the technical issue with the aircraft.

"The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon," the statement said.

On Monday, the prime minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," it had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.