Home > News > India News > Article > Cant bulldoze overnight SC raps UP govt

Updated on: 07 November,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

A bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also directed the UP government to pay '25 lakh compensation to the man whose house was razed in 2019 for a road widening project

Supreme Court was informed about 123 demolitions. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘Can’t bulldoze overnight’: SC raps UP govt
The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for an “illegal” demolition in 2019 while issuing directions to all states and UTs on the procedure to be followed during road widening and removal of encroachments.


A bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also directed the UP government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the man whose house was razed in 2019 for a road widening project.


“You can’t come with bulldozers and demolish the constructions overnight. You don’t give the family time to vacate. What about the household articles inside the house?” the bench asked the counsel representing the UP government.


Further, the apex court directed the UP chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter pertaining to a house in Maharajganj district and take suitable action.
The bench elaborated on the steps that a state or its instrumentality must undertake before taking action in pursuance to a road-widening project.   

