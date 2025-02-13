Carefully monitoring China’s super dam plan: Government

Breaking News
Article

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

China is constructing a 60,000 megawatt “super dam” on the Yarlung Tsangpo river—the Brahmaputra's upper reaches—in Tibet's Medog county

China is constructing a 60,000 megawatt super dam on Brahmaputra’s upper reaches. FILE PIC

The government is carefully monitoring all developments related to the Brahmaputra river, including China's plans to build hydropower projects, and is taking necessary steps to protect national interests, Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.


China is constructing a 60,000 megawatt “super dam” on the Yarlung Tsangpo river—the Brahmaputra's upper reaches—in Tibet's Medog county. Responding to a question by TMC member Sushmita Dev, the Union Minister of State for Environment said the government was aware of China’s announcement of a proposed mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in the Tibet Autonomous Region.


“The government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect the interests of the nation,” he said in a written reply.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

china Rajya Sabha India news national news new delhi

