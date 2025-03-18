Cases to be tried in Guwahati itself: SC

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The panel was set up on August 7, 2023 by the top court to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur

Weapons surrendered by Meitei group in Feb. Pic/Getty Images

The Supreme Court said on Monday the trial of the Manipur ethnic violence cases, probed by the CBI, would be conducted in Guwahati, Assam, where it was transferred to earlier.


A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna also extended till July 31, 2025, the tenure of a committee headed by Justice Gita Mittal, the former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.


The panel was set up on August 7, 2023 by the top court to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.


Tensions rise in Manipur after tribal leader attacked

A day after a leader of the Hmar tribe was assaulted by unknown miscreants in Manipur’s Churachandpur district headquarters town, tensions escalated on Monday as locals demanded the identification of the perpetrators, police said.

