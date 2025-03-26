Cash discovery row: SC committee begins inquiry

The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and inspected the site, sources said.

Panel members arrive at Justice Varma’s residence. Pic/PTI

Three members of the Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee on Tuesday commenced its inquiry into the alleged cash discovery row involving Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, sources said.

The three members—Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka—reached Justice Varma’s official residence at 30, Tughlak Crescent here, they said.

The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and inspected the site, sources said.

The alleged cash discovery took place following a fire at Justice Varma’s official residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14. On March 22, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations against Justice Varma.

