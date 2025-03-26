Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Cash discovery row SC committee begins inquiry

Cash discovery row: SC committee begins inquiry

Updated on: 26 March,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and inspected the site, sources said. 

Cash discovery row: SC committee begins inquiry

Panel members arrive at Justice Varma’s residence. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Cash discovery row: SC committee begins inquiry
x
00:00

Three members of the Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee on Tuesday commenced its inquiry into the alleged cash discovery row involving Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, sources said.


The three members—Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka—reached Justice Varma’s official residence at 30, Tughlak Crescent here, they said. 


The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and inspected the site, sources said. 


The alleged cash discovery took place following a fire at Justice Varma’s official residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14. On March 22, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations against Justice Varma.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court delhi high court India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK