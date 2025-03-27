Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Cash row Cops visit Yashwant Varmas house

Cash row: Cops visit Yashwant Varma’s house

Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Justice Varma has denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in his house

Cash row: Cops visit Yashwant Varma’s house

Police personnel at Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Cash row: Cops visit Yashwant Varma’s house
x
00:00

A team led by DCP (New Delhi) on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the investigation into the alleged discovery of cash after a fire in his house, official sources said.  The team visited Varma's house around 1.50 pm and left two hours later. 


Earlier, police sources said the team was visiting to inspect the place where the fire occurred and may question the staff working in the judge's residence.
On March 22, the CJI constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry. Justice Varma has denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in his house.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi high court news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK