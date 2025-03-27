Cash row: Cops visit Yashwant Varma’s house

Justice Varma has denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in his house

Police personnel at Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence. Pic/PTI

A team led by DCP (New Delhi) on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the investigation into the alleged discovery of cash after a fire in his house, official sources said. The team visited Varma's house around 1.50 pm and left two hours later.

Earlier, police sources said the team was visiting to inspect the place where the fire occurred and may question the staff working in the judge's residence.

On March 22, the CJI constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry. Justice Varma has denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in his house.

