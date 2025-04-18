CBI books AAP’s Gujarat poll co-incharge, raids his premises

Besides Pathak, the agency booked another office bearer of the party Kapil Bhardwaj (now deceased) in the case.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak (in blue t-shirt) at his residence. PIC/PTI

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of former AAP MLA and party’s Gujarat polls co-incharge Durgesh Pathak after registering an FIR against him for allegedly receiving foreign donations for his party in contravention of FCRA norms, officials said.

Besides Pathak, the agency booked another office bearer of the party Kapil Bhardwaj (now deceased) in the case. The FIR was registered on a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs which had alleged that the party had received foreign donations in contravention of the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA) 2010 (as amended in 2020).

The CBI FIR alleged that receipt of contributions from foreigners by a political party is prohibited under section 3 of the FCRA Act 2010 and section 29B of the Representation of the People Act 1951. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Pathak, slammed the government for the CBI action, saying it is a “conspiracy born out of fear” and an effort to “intimidate” him due to his growing political activity in Gujarat.

“I think they came to scare me as I have started working in Gujarat for the AAP. They came so that nobody joins us in Gujarat...," Pathak said. According to the FIR, the AAP had set up a body “AAP Overseas India” with volunteers in USA, Canada, Australia etc. to mobilise foreign funds.

