CBI calls Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi excise policy case

Updated on: 18 February,2023 11:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Manish Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File Pic


The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said Saturday.


Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, they said.



Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.


It is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.

