CBI court awards six-year jail term to IRS officer in corruption case

Updated on: 12 September,2022 04:41 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IRS officer Arvind Mishra, a 1989-batch IRS officer was booked in a corruption case by the CBI, the CBI said

CBI court awards six-year jail term to IRS officer in corruption case

Representational Pic


A special CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced IRS officer Arvind Mishra to six years in prison in a corruption case, officials said.


Mishra, a 1989-batch IRS officer, was booked in a corruption case by the CBI, they said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the officer, a CBI statement said.

central bureau of investigation news india national news

