CBI is being used to strangulate opposition, says Kanhaiya Kumar

Updated on: 20 August,2022 08:53 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Kanhaiya Kumar said probe agencies such as the CBI are meant to protect the country, but the present BJP-led Union government was misusing it to protect its power

Kanhaiya Kumar. File Pic


Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation was being misused by the Union government to "strangulate" the opposition.


Kumar was in Nagpur to take part in a function organized by the Congress to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

To a question, he said probe agencies such as the CBI are meant to protect the country, but the present BJP-led Union government was misusing it to protect its power.


The CBI was being used to strangulate the opposition, the Congress leader said.

On Friday, the central agency raided Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence and 30 other locations over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

